Gulmarg Gondola heist: Case solved, five arrested, says police

“After sustained questioning, Shah disclosed the name of his four accomplices and they were immediately arrested.”
Police on Tuesday said they have solved Gondola burglary case by arresting five persons involved in the theft.

While addressing a press conference at Gulmarg on Tuesday, SSP Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said: “After watching CCTV footage in which movement of some persons around the Gulmarg bowl was noticed, one of the suspect Bashir Ahmad Shah alias MLA, resident of Gund Dalwach was identified and later detained for questioning.”

“After sustained questioning, Shah disclosed the name of his four accomplices and they were immediately arrested.”

The arrested burglars have been identified as Abdul Ahad Ganai S/O Ab Rehman Ganie R/O Hardichloo (employee of Cable Car Corporation), Abdul Majeed Lone S/O Ghulam Ahmad Lone R/O Chanpora, Imtiyaz Bhat S/O Ghulam Qadir R/O Hardichloo, Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh S/O Mohammad Abdullah R/O Chuntipathri.

The investigation has revealed that Abdul Ahad Ganai is the mastermind of the burglary who hatched the whole plan. Besides he provided vital information to the group how to execute the plan and the layout of the cashier room.

According to the police an amount of Rs 39 lakhs has been recovered from the arrested burgulars.

Police said two of the arrested persons, Imtiyaz Ahmad and Abdul Majeed are involved in other cases of thefts in the area.

