Gund residents complain of non-functioning of Aadhaar enrolment centre

People of tehsil Gund in Kangan area of Ganderbal district today complained about the non-functioning of Aadhaar enrolment centre in the area.

Locals said that residents of dozens of villages are unable to obtain Aadhaar card as there is no functional Aadhar card enrolment centre in the entire area from Sumbal to Sonamarg.

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that though the administration recently ordered for establishment of such a centre at government boys higher secondary school Gund however a month has passed and the centre is yet to be made functional.

“We are forced to travel atleast 40 kilometres from Gund to district Headquarters Ganderbal which consumes our money and time,” a local resident said.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ganderbal Nahida Nilofer said that we had set up atleast 14 Aadhaar enrolment centre’s in Ganderbal district including one at Gund.

“I will look into this, why the centre hasn’t been made functioning yet,” the CEO said.