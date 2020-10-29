Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 11:33 PM

Gund residents complain of non-functioning of Aadhaar enrolment centre

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 11:33 PM
Aadhaar software hacked, sanctity jeopardized: Congress
Representational Pic

People of tehsil Gund in Kangan area of Ganderbal district today complained about the non-functioning of Aadhaar enrolment centre in the area.

Locals said that residents of dozens of villages are unable to obtain Aadhaar card as there is no functional Aadhar card enrolment centre in the entire area from Sumbal to Sonamarg.

Trending News

Govt re-constitutes search committee for VC posts of CU Srinagar, Jammu

GK Impact | VC SMVDU given additional charge of VC BGSBU

The BJP workers were travelling in this car when they came under fire in Kulgam. GK Photo

BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary among three workers shot dead in south Kashmir's Qazigund

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that though the administration recently ordered for establishment of such a centre at government boys higher secondary school Gund however a month has passed and the centre is yet to be made functional.

“We are forced to travel atleast 40 kilometres from Gund to district Headquarters Ganderbal which consumes our money and time,” a local resident said.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ganderbal Nahida Nilofer said that we had set up atleast 14 Aadhaar enrolment centre’s in Ganderbal district including one at Gund.

Latest News

Govt re-constitutes search committee for VC posts of CU Srinagar, Jammu

GK Impact | VC SMVDU given additional charge of VC BGSBU

Ramban accident: Infant among 2 killed, 7 injured

The BJP workers were travelling in this car when they came under fire in Kulgam. GK Photo

BJP Yuva Morcha General Secretary among three workers shot dead in south Kashmir's Qazigund

“I will look into this, why the centre hasn’t been made functioning yet,” the CEO said.

Related News