Gunfight breaks out between militants and security forces in Anantnag

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Verinag forests of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

According to the reports reaching GNS, a joint team of Police, Army’s 02 Para and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Verinag forests.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed that an exchange of fire took place between the joint team and the militants. More details will follow soon, he said, according to the report.