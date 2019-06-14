Kashmir
UPDATED: June 14, 2019, 10:01 AM

Gunfight breaks out in Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama

UPDATED: June 14, 2019, 10:01 AM

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning.

A joint team of Army’s 55RR, SOG Pulwama and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Braw Bandina area, reported news agency GNS.

A senior police officer told GNS that the cordon was launched following specific information about the presence of some militants in the area.

He said the hiding militants opened fire on the forces, triggering a gunfight.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area, reported GNS.

