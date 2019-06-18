Kashmir
Gunfight breaks out in Bijbehara area of Anantnag

A police spokesman said on Twitter that a gunfight broke out in Bijbehara area of the district.
File Pic

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Bijbehara area of Anantnag, barely 24 hours after another firefight left an army officer and a militant dead in Achabal area of the south Kashmir district.

According to news agency GNS, the firefight started today morning after a joint team of Army’s 3RR and SOG Anantnag cordoned off Waghoma area.

Quoting sources, it said two to three JeM militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

The exchange of fire was on when this report was being filed.

On Monday, an army officer and a militant were killed while several soldiers, including another officer, were injured in a gunfight in Achabal area.

