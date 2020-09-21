Kashmir, Latest News
September 21, 2020

Gunfight breaks out in Charar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir's Budgam

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them.
A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Charar-e-Sharif area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.

Reports said a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Charar-e-Sharif.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to GNS that an exchange of fire took place between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

