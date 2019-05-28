Gunfight breaks out in Kokernag forests of south Kashmir

Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 2:02 PM

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: May 28, 2019, 2:02 PM
Gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in forest area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Reports said that the army’s 19 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off the forest area which is situated between the two villages of Kharpora and Kashwan in Kokernag.

The gunfight broke out after the forces fired at the suspected spot.

Confirming the gunfight, a police officer said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped, reported news agency GNS.

He said the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the forest area following specific information about the presence of some militants.

The exchange of fire was on when last reports came.

