A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday morning, police said.

“Encounter has started at #Lowermunda area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman on Twitter.

This is the second gunfight in the area in less than 12 hours.

Last night, four militants were shot dead by the security forces in a brief gunfight in Asthal area of the district.