Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening, police said.

A police spokesperson tweeted that a joint team of police and security forces have cordoned the area while also confirming the exchange of fire between the two sides.

“Encounter has started at #Warpora area of #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, ” reads the tweet.

The exact number of militants trapped and their affiliation was not immediately known.