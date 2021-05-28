Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 7:54 PM

Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

The exact number of militants trapped and their affiliation was not immediately known.
A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday evening, police said.

A police spokesperson tweeted that a joint team of police and security forces have cordoned the area while also confirming the exchange of fire between the two sides.

“Encounter has started at #Warpora area of #Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, ” reads the tweet.

