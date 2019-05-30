Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2019, 2:07 PM

Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

He said that earlier the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the area following specific information about the presence of some militants.
A gunfight broke out on Thursday between militants and the security forces at Bunpora Mohalla of Dangerpora, Sopore area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

A police officer also confirmed that the gunfight broke out between the militants and the government forces in the area and said that two militants are believed to be trapped, a local news gathering agency GNS reported.

When reports last came in the firefight was going on.

The authorities have also suspended internet services in Sopore town as a precautionary measure.

