Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir's Sopore

A gunfight broke out on Thursday between militants and the security forces at Bunpora Mohalla of Dangerpora, Sopore area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

A police officer also confirmed that the gunfight broke out between the militants and the government forces in the area and said that two militants are believed to be trapped, a local news gathering agency GNS reported.

He said that earlier the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the area following specific information about the presence of some militants.

When reports last came in the firefight was going on.

The authorities have also suspended internet services in Sopore town as a precautionary measure.