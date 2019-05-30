Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 31, 2019, 4:56 AM

Gunfight breaks out in Shopian in south Kashmir

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Dragad-Sugan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district early Friday.

Reports said that a joint team army’s 44 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad-Sugan before dawn.

A police officer said the cordon was launched on specific information in the area, reported news agency GNS.

As such the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot in the orchards, the hiding militants fired upon them,  triggering off a brief exchange of fire.

He said that additional reinforcement of army has been rushed to the site. 

Further details are awaited.

