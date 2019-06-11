Gunfight breaks out in Sopore in north Kashmir after daylong siege

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district following a daylong search operation.
A joint team of army’s 22 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off Wadoora area of Sopore today morning following inputs about the presence of militants there, reported news agency GNS.
Following a daylong siege, it said that the gunfight broke out after the security forces approached the spot where the militants were hiding.
SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal also confirmed that the contact has been established with the hiding militants.
He said the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the area following specific information about the presence of some militants.
The exchange of fire was on when last reports came in.