Kashmir
GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 6:25 PM

Gunfight breaks out in Sopore in north Kashmir after daylong siege

GK Web Desk
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 6:25 PM

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district following a daylong search operation.

A joint team of army’s 22 RR, CRPF and SOG cordoned off Wadoora area of Sopore today morning following inputs about the presence of militants there, reported news agency GNS.

Trending News

KATHUA VERDICT|3 awarded life term, 3 others 5-year jail, 1 acquitted

Jammu and Kashmir crime branch to probe supply of e-challan devices to traffic cops

Crime Branch likely to challenge sentence part

Omar, Mehbooba, Sajad, Faesal, others hail verdict

Of officers whose hard work won conviction for accused

Following a daylong siege, it said that the gunfight broke out after the security forces approached the spot where the militants were hiding.

SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal also confirmed that the contact has been established with the hiding militants.

He said the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the area following specific information about the presence of some militants.

Latest News

Kashmiri Pandits want to live in common neighbourhoods not in separate colonies: Mirwaiz

Fire breaks out at timber factory in Jammu

Pak TV channel uses Abhinandan spoof ahead of India clash

Man arrested for murdering wife, injuring daughter in Rajouri: Police

The exchange of fire was on when last reports came in.

Tagged in ,
Related News