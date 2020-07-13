Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Anantnag

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Srigufara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Reports said a joint team of Police, Army’s 03 RR and E/116 of CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Srigufara.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that two to three militants are believed to be trapped.