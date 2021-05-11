Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Vailoo area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district this morning, police said.

A police spokesperson while confirming the exchange of fire said that police and security forces have cordoned the area.

“Encounter has started at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, ” the police spokesperson tweeted.

The number of militants trapped at the encounter site and their affiliation was not immediately known.