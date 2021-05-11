Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 6:50 AM

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Anantnag

The number of militants trapped at the encounter site and their affiliation was not immediately known.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 6:50 AM
GK File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
GK File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Vailoo area of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district this morning, police said.

A police spokesperson while confirming the exchange of fire said that police and security forces have cordoned the area.

Trending News
File Photo

Advisor Baseer Khan visits screening kiosk at Qazigund toll plaza, Srinagar

Representational Image

CUK staff condoles demise

cover pic of Seena ba Seena, a collection of Manajaats, Naat and Manqabat recited by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Collection of Manajaats, Naat, Manqabat recited by Mirwaiz Umar released

“Encounter has started at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, ” the police spokesperson tweeted.

The number of militants trapped at the encounter site and their affiliation was not immediately known.

Tagged in , , , , ,
Related News