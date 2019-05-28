Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Kulgam, mobile Internet suspended

A gunfight broke out between the militants and the security forces at a village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district shortly after dawn on Wednesday.

According to local news gathering agency GNS, the gunfight broke out in Tazipora Mohammadpora village after the forces launched a search operation in the area following a tip-off about the presence of militants there.

It said the operation was jointly launched by the army’s 9 RR, SOG of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF.

Mobile Internet was snapped in Kulgam as precautionary measure soon after the firefight began, it quoted an official as having said.

According to sources, the searches were going on in the area since 11 pm last night.

Fierce exchange of fire was on when last reports came in.

