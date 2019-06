A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Panjran area of Lassipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

A joint team army’s 44RR, SOG and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in the area, reported news agency GNS.

A senior police officer said the exchange of fire between militants and the forces took place after the suspected spot was zeroed in by the forces.

Sources said two to three militants are believed to be trapped, said the report.