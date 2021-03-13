Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 9:07 PM

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian; top Jaish commander likely trapped

As per the report, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 9:07 PM
File photo
File photo

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Rawalpora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

Quoting officials, the news agency GNS reported that a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Rawalpora following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Trending News
File photo

One-way LMV traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo

Two protesters, cop injured in clashes near gunfight site in south Kashmir's Shopian

Aman Farooq/ GK

J&K BJP protests against Waseem Rizvi's blasphemous move for 2nd straight day

File Photo

Kashmir consumes 22 lakh sheep annually, only 6.5 lakh raised locally

They said that as the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off a gunfight.

As per the report, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

News agency KNO reported that top Jaish-e-Muhammad commander, Wilayat alias Sajad Afghani – a resident of Rawalpora – was believed to be trapped in the area.

Tagged in , ,
Related News