Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

A gunfight broke out between the militants and the security forces at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

Reports said the gunfight broke out in Pinjura village after the forces launched a search operation in the area following a tip-off about the presence of militants there.

Mobile Internet was snapped in the district as precautionary measure soon after the firefight began.

So far there was no report of any militant casualty. However, a civilian was killed and at least 20 others injured in clashes that erupted during the CASO.