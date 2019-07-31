Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

An exchange of fire took place between militants and the security forces at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday evening.
A police official said that militants fired upon soldiers of 23 PARA and 44RR in Digama -Badrahama village of the district at around 6:30 PM.
He said that forces immediately returned the fire, leading to a fierce exchange of bullets.
The firing from both the sides weas going at the time of filing this report.
On Twitter, a police spokesman said the exchange of fire took place as the forces were cordoning off the area.
More details are awaited.