Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

An exchange of fire took place between militants and the security forces at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday evening.

A police official said that militants fired upon soldiers of 23 PARA and 44RR in Digama -Badrahama village of the district at around 6:30 PM.

He said that forces immediately returned the fire, leading to a fierce exchange of bullets.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The firing from both the sides weas going at the time of filing this report.

On Twitter, a police spokesman said the exchange of fire took place as the forces were cordoning off the area.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

More details are awaited.