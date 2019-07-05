Kashmir
Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian, Internet suspended

Army soldiers near the site of a gunfight in Anantnag on Monday, 17 June 2019. Mir Wasim/GK —-REPRESENTATIONAL PIC

Gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Narwani area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday morning.

Reports said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of Army’s 44RR and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Narwan.

A senior police officer, according to news agency GNS, said an orchard was cordoned off following “specific” inputs about the presence of two to three militants.

Mobile Internet was been suspended in the district soon after the firefight started.

On Twitter, a police spokesman said an exchange of fire took place in Shopian. “Details will follow,” he said.

