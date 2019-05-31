Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Tral

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Tral area of Awantipora tehsil in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Reports said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of army’s 42RR, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a cordon & search operation in Naner area of Tral.

They said the militants, believed to be two to three in number, opened fire on the forces when they were challenged, triggering a heavy exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, youths pelted the security forces with stones at Bus Stand Tral. The forces, according to witnesses, responded by aerial firing.