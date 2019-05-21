Kashmir
Gunfight breaks out in woods in south Kashmir's Shopian

A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in a forest area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday afternoon.

A police official said that a joint team of army, SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF men launched a search operation in the woods of Yarwan area following the inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

“As the searches were in progress, the militants hiding in the area fired on forces,” the official said, adding that the forces returned the fire which led to an encounter.

The firing on both the sides was going on till the last reports came in.

