Kashmir
UPDATED: June 26, 2019, 7:44 AM

Gunfight breaks out in woods in south Kashmir's Tral

UPDATED: June 26, 2019, 7:44 AM
A gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Branpatri forests area of Kahlil Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.

Quoting reports, news agency GNS said that a joint team of Army’s 42RR, 180BN of CRPF and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

A senior police officer told GNS that contact was established with the hiding militants after forces encircled the area.

A police spokesman said on Twitter that an exchange of fire took place between the militants and the security forces.

