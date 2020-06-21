Gunfight breaks out in Zoonimar Srinagar

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Pozwalpora area of Zoonimar in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Pozwalpora, reported news agency GNS.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to GNS that the exchange of fire took place between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

This is the second encounter in Srinagar this year. During last encounter, top Hizb commander Junaid Sehrai was among three militants killed.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar district.