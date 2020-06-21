Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 21, 2020, 9:26 AM

Gunfight breaks out in Zoonimar Srinagar

GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 21, 2020, 9:26 AM
Pic/GK
Pic/GK

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Pozwalpora area of Zoonimar in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Sunday.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Pozwalpora, reported news agency GNS.

Trending News
File Pic

51-year-old Rafiabad man dies due to covid-19, J&K toll 82

Pic/GK

Militant killed in ongoing Srinagar gunfight

AJKPA demands resolution of demands

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed to GNS that the exchange of fire took place between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

This is the second encounter in Srinagar this year. During last encounter, top Hizb commander Junaid Sehrai was among three militants killed.

Latest News
GK Pic

All three militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

GK Pic

Srinagar gunfight: One more militant killed, toll 2

File Pic

51-year-old Rafiabad man dies due to covid-19, J&K toll 82

Pic/GK

Militant killed in ongoing Srinagar gunfight

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Srinagar district.

Related News