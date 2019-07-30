Gunfight rages in Gurez

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants at Baktur area of Gurez on LoC in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday, reports said.

Local news agency GNS reported that three militants were killed in the encounter. However, no police or Army officer confirmed the toll.

“”Operation is going on in the area, however no body has been recovered so far. We cannot confirm killing of militants unless we recover bodies. Meanwhile, intermittent shelling is going on in the area,” a police official said.