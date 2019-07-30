Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 31, 2019, 1:18 AM

Gunfight rages in Gurez

UPDATED: July 31, 2019, 1:18 AM
Representative Image
A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants at Baktur area of Gurez on LoC in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday, reports said.

Local news agency GNS reported that three militants were killed in the encounter. However, no police or Army officer confirmed the toll.

