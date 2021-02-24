Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 10:39 AM

Gunfight rages in woods in south Kashmir's Anantnag

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 24, 2021, 10:39 AM
File Photo
File Photo

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed about the gunfight on Twitter, saying police and army soldiers had cordoned off the area.

As per news agency GNS, a joint team of Police, Army’s 3RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area this morning following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Trending News
Representational Image

2 injured in Jammu-Rajouri highway mishap

Apni Party announces district youth wing for Srinagar

PDP welcomes LoC ceasefire agreement

Steep hike in LPG, petrol prices hurting people: NC

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight, it said.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS that an exchange of fire took place between militants and security forces.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News