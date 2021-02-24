Gunfight rages in woods in south Kashmir's Anantnag

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed about the gunfight on Twitter, saying police and army soldiers had cordoned off the area.

#Encounter has started at #Shalgul forest area of Srigufwara #Anantnag. Police and Army are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 24, 2021

As per news agency GNS, a joint team of Police, Army’s 3RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area this morning following inputs about the presence of militants there.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight, it said.

A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS that an exchange of fire took place between militants and security forces.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped.