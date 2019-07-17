Gunfight underway in Sopore in north Kashmir, two militants believed to be trapped

A gunfight is underway between the militants and the security forces in Gund Brath village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

An official said that the gunfight broke out after a joint team of the army’s 22 RR and the state police launched a search operation in the village.

He said that the militants, believed to be two in number, opened fire on the forces, leading to a gunfight.

Internet has been suspended and educational institutions closed in Sopore in view of the gunfight.

A police spokesman on Twitter said that a brief exchange of fire took place between the militants and the security forces. “Area has been cordoned off,” he said.