'Gupkar Gang' contesting polls to hide scams: Shahnawaz

Former Union Minister and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shahnawaz Hussain Tuesday said that Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was contesting polls to hide its scams.

Addressing a news conference here, Hussain said: “The Gupkar Gang has decided to contest DDC polls to hide their scams as they failed to do anything for the welfare of the people for the last seven years. What will they do now? In DDC, D means development, D means dynasty free and C means corruption-free J&K.”

He said if BJP would be given a chance, they would work for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir people and avail an opportunities of employment for them.

Hussain said if Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) would be elected, they still would have to go before PM Modi to get any work done.

“So it is better to keep them out of power and give us a chance to serve you,” he said.

Hussain said every household would get electricity, water and other basic facility in the coming time.

He said J&K would go through a new era of development as development works remained halted for sometime due to COVID19.

Hussain said Pakistan was working on the instructions of China and cannot do anything alone.

“They have been begging before China for everything and India has taught them a lesson several times,” he said.