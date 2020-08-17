Gurdawara Prabandhak Committees Case | High Court directs DCs to file compliance or appear in person

J&K High Court has directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) concerned to appear before it in case they failed to file compliance of its order to supervise and monitor exercise of powers by Gurdawara Prabandhak Committees.

While hearing a petition, a bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey asked the DCs to in appear in person before it on August 24 through virtual mode from their respective offices in case they failed to comply with its direction.

Earlier, the Court had asked the government to reconsider a notification which allows continuation of Gurdawara Prabandhak Committees of several districts for three months from the date their term expired or till elections of these committees were held.

The Court ordered that the exercise of powers of the committees in Shopian, Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Srinagar and Jammu districts would be supervised and monitored by the DCs concerned.

Petitioners, Satinder Singh and Joginder Singh, who are the registered voters in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Gurdwaras and Religious Endowment Rules, are aggrieved of the notification whereby Principal Secretary Revenue ordered that tenure of existing Committees extended by three months in view of the COVID19 pandemic.