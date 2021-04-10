Gurez-Bandipora road opens for vehicular movement

The one-way traffic on the Gurez-Bandipora road was allowed on Saturday.

According to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials, “It was the first moment of vehicles” after December when the road was closed due to snowfall.

Though the BRO had many a time attempted to open the road, the inclement weather repeatedly forced its closure with the authorities for road maintenance having to redo snow clearance operations.

Last Sunday, the BRO had finished the snow clearance on the road.

However, the traffic was not allowed given the bad weather and slippery road construction.

On Thursday, locals appealed the authorities to find possibilities of allowing traffic on the Gurez-Bandipora road as the Gurez Valley had completely ran out of edibles.

Locals said around 20 truckloads arrived with a fresh stock of edibles including vegetables and livestock.

Apart from that some passenger vehicles also arrived in Gurez Valley.

The authorities said that only one-way traffic was allowed with vehicles having anti-skid chains to avoid slippery conditions on the road.

Locals thanked Greater Kashmir for highlighting the issues of the Gurez-Bandipora road remaining closed and the stock of edibles running out.

“On behalf of the locals, I thank Greater Kashmir for highlighting our issues,” Abdul Rahim, a Sarpanch said over phone from Gurez.

He said that the markets had started to “breathe again” and locals were feeling happy that the road had opened.