Gurez road closed again

After fresh snowfall, the Bandipora-Gurez road was again closed for traffic on Monday, officials told the Greater Kashmir.

The snowfall which started Sunday evening draped Gurez valley white again. The officials said six-inch snowfall was recorded till last reports came in.

SDM Gurez said, “The Gurez road has been closed as it is snowing here.”

The Gurez valley plains have received moderate snowfall, officials said, stating that machines have been deployed for Dawar and allied links.

The Razdan Top, at the elevation of 12000 ft and the gateway to the Gurez valley, had recorded over 1 ft snow when the last reports came in.