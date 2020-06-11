Gurez: Soldier dies after falling into gorge

A soldier died on Thursday after he slipped and fell into a deep gorge in Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.

A police official identified the deceased soldier as Subidar Yama Kumar (Belt No JC 542433F) of 6 Maratha infantry Regiment.

“The incident happened when a group of soldiers were patrolling on the Line of Control (LoC). the soldier slipped suddenly and fell into a deep gorge. The forces immediately launched rescue operation and after hectic efforts the soldier’s body was retrieved from the gorge,” said the police official.