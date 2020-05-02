Gurezi demands early evacuation of stranded people

Senior National Conference leader Nazir Ahmad Gurezi Saturday demanded early evacuation of people of Gurez valley stranded in J&K and other parts of country.

He criticized the administration for lackadaisical approach towards Gurez which remains cut off from the country for more than six months.

Gurezi appealed the government to allow movement of stranded persons towards Gurez after proper screening and other suitable guidelines as the farming season was approaching fast.

“This is the time when farmers start the work in the farms and fields. If the sowing season gets delayed then entire population of Gurez will face shortage of grains,” Gurezi said.

He also demanded immediate distribution of ration and other essential commodities to people of Gurez saying they were facing immense hardships due to the lockdown imposed by government in view of COVID19.