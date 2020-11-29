Gurpurab being celebrated across J&K today

Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, would be celebrated on Monday with religious fervour and enthusiasm across Jammu and Kashmir.

However, this year, main function in Kashmir would be observed at ShaheedBungaGurduwaraBarzulla instead of GurdwaraChattiPadshahi at Rainawari which is under renovation.

A large number of Sikhs from across Kashmir are expected to join the special prayers at Shaheed Bunga Gurduwara Barzulla.

Guru Nanak Sahib, the founder of Sikhism was born on 15 April 1469 at Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in the district of Shekhupura in Pakistan, now Nanakana Sahib.

Celebrations would also be held in other local Gurdwaras including in Jawahar Nagar, Allochibagh, Barzulla, Tral, Rangreth and Pattan.

Since Sunday evening, Muslims have been updating posts on various social networking sites, greeting Sikh brethren on the occasion.

“This year main function will be held at Shaheed Bunga Gurduwara Barzulla as Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi at Rainawari is under renovation,” All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina told Greater Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended warm greetings to the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of PrakashParv of Guru Nanak Devji.

In his message, the LG said, “Guruji’s life and his message of love, compassion, equality, peace, and brotherhood continue to guide humanity to this day. As a tribute, we must resolve to follow the path laid down by him to strengthen the bond of amity, integrity, and mutual goodwill among people.”

Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan also greeted people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Devji’s birthday.

In their separate messages, they described Guru Nanak Devji as an apostle of peace and tolerance whose teachings would continue to inspire generations, leading them to the path of righteousness and brotherhood.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Gurupurab. In his message on the eve of Gurupurab, the CS said that the festival celebrates the life and teachings Guru Nanak Dev and teaches to adopt the principles of truthfulness, righteousness, compassion and service to mankind.

National Conference President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah and NC Vice President Omar also greeted people on the occasion of birthday of Guru Nanak Devji.

“Guru Nanak Devji raised voice for the oppressed and the underprivileged. We greet people, especially our Sikh brethren on the observance of the birthday of the revered Guruji. May the day increases the prospects of peace and brotherhood in J&K and further the cause of camaraderie,” they said.

Apni Party President AltafBukhari greeted the people of J&K on the occasion of Gurupurab. In his message, Bukhari said he hoped the occasion would bring peace and prosperity to the people.

“Guru Nanak Devji’s contribution in making spiritual truths easily understandable for common man shall be remembered for times immemorial. He rejected rituals and superstitions and kindled devotion to the creator of this world,” Bukhari said.

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) extended greetings to people on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.

APSCC leaders, Naranjan Singh, Ajeet Singh Mastana, Sant Singh, Jaipal Singh Bali, Davinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh and others wished and prayed that this festive occasion of Gurpuruab brings about peace and happiness in the world.

Chairman Peaks Group and PHD Chamber Sardar Baldev Singh Raina greeted the people on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Devji. Extending his greetings, Raina said Guru Nanak Devji was not only the first Guru of the Sikhs but also a guru to the entire world.