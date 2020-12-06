Guru Nanak School Baramulla gets FIT India School recognition from Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports

The Guru Nanak Dev Model High School in Baramulla has been granted recognition of FIT India School from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

The ministry has granted a certificate of recognition to the school under which the institution has declared itself as a FIT India School. “The school has been issued the certificate in recognition of the online self deceleration done by the school,” the certificate of recognition reads. The union ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has also authorised the school to use the FIT India flag and logo. “The school is expected to honour the declaration given during the registration process,” the certificate reads.

The certificate of FIT India School has been signed by the Joint Secretary Sports Development, Government of India, Siddhartha Singh Longjam and Mission Director FIT India, Ekta Vishnoi. Fit India Movement is a nation-wide campaign that aims at encouraging people to include physical activities and sports in their everyday lives.

The movement also aims at making physical education and physical activity of students better in schools. The FIT India movement was launched on August 2019 with a view to make physical fitness a way of life. Meanwhile, Chairman of Guru Nanak Dev Model High School Baramulla, Baldev Singh said they got the online recognition on basis of the performance of the school children in sports activities.

“Our school children are performing well in sports. This year we bagged all the awards on August 15 function as well. Our performance in sports is quite satisfactory,” he said. Besides sports, the Guru Nanak Dev Model High School Baramulla is also performing well in academics. “For the past five years our school has produced 100 percent result in class 10th annual board exams,” Singh said.

The school has witnessed a major reform in terms of infrastructural upgradation, sports and IT. The school has taken a lead in face-lifting of school buildings and playfield of the school premises. The school also has a distinction of not charging any donation or capitation fee from parents at the time of new admission of students.

“We charge a minimum fee of Rs 1000 at the time of admission and the monthly fee from students,” Singh said. “This year we enrolled 150 students as new admissions and are expecting around 300 more admissions in the coming weeks.”