Gusty winds coupled with rainfall damaged the rooftop of a government school building in Nowshera village of Bijbehara in Anantnag on Tuesday.

An official said that the rooftop of school collapsed due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life. All the students and staff are safe,” he said.

An official said that following the incident and due to inclement weather, the school was closed.