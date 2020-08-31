Gypsum Mining Project: JKPCB conducts public hearing at Village Barias Kothiyar

Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control today conducted Public hearing with regard to Gypsum Mining Project, here at Barias Kothiyar village.

A large number of people of the affected areas, Senior Citizens, Sarpanchs, Panchs of Kothiyara, Kudgrawn and adjoining villages attend the public hearing.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR), Kasier Ahmed Bhawani, Divisional Officer J&K PCB, Mukesh Singh Bali, DMO J.S Kapoor, Tehsildar Assar, Farid Ahmed Sheikh, SHO Mushtaq Ahmed Jaral and Consultant of the Project Abhinav Mishra interacted with the villagers.

At the onset, Divisional Officer J&K PCB welcomed the participants and threw light on the importance of conducting public hearing in accordance with the guidance of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India, in connection with the execution of a project.

Abhinav Mishra, consultant of the Project gave a detailed account of the importance of the project with respect to the employment opportunities & Socio-Economic development of the area. He also described the salient features and layout plan of the project.

The public representatives including Sarpanchs, Panchs and other affected persons put forth their queries regarding local aspects of the project especially with respect to employment opportunities besides the measures for overall development of the area.

The ACR laid stress on generation of employment opportunities for local unemployed youth of the affected areas. He called for absorbing the local youth in the project work and conducting plantation drive in the vicinity of the area without fail.