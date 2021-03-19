Habibullah Shair remembered

Habibullah Shair, a noted broadcaster of yesteryears was remembered on his 8th death anniversary today.

According to a statement, “a Duaia Majlis was held at Darul Uloom Kausariya Theed whereby people from all walks of life gathered to pay tribute to him. Students of the institution recited the verses of Quran and prayed for the departed soul.”

Meanwhile media professionals of the valley including the students he has taught, the colleagues he has worked also remembered him on the occasion. `He was a noble soul who held integrity as his principle of his life. His contribution towards the development of radio and television will always be respected,” one of his friends said while praying for the departed soul. Shair passed away on March 20, 2013. He was known for his contribution towards the field of media and social service.