Hailstorm damage crops in Sopore

Heavy rains and hailstorm led to large scale damage of vegetable and fruit crops in this town of north Kashmir on Tuesday.

Reports said the vegetable crops and apple orchards suffered large scale damage in villages of Zaingeer belt in this flowering season.

The orchardists said the brief and intense hailstorm caused damage to vegetable crops and several varieties of fruits.

They said the damage dashed the hopes of the growers and left the orchard in a state of devastation.

Meanwhile, farmers appealed the authorities to order assessment of the losses and compensate them.