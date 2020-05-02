Hailstorm damage crops in Uri villages

Heavy rains followed by hailstorm hit various parts of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, causing huge damage to the crops.

Reports said, heavy rains started in various parts of Uri on Saturday afternoon, followed by heavy hailstorm, inflicting huge loss to apple, cherry, pears, apricot and other crops.

The affected areas include scores of villages Uri and Boniyar tehsils. “The hailstorm has badly damaged the crops and hit the only source of income of people in these villages” said Irshad Ahmad, a resident of Boniyar.

Meanwhile, locals have urged authority to send a team of officials to ascertain the damage and compensate the farmers.