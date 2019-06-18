Hailstorm damages orchards in Sopore areas

Heavy rains followed by hailstorm on wreaked havoc in many villages of Zaingeer belt including Apple town Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The hailstorm caused huge damage to standing crops and apple orchards in major parts of Zaingeer including Botingoo, hathlangoo, janwara, Warpora, Muqam and other adjoining areas, leaving farmers in distress over expected losses.

The orchardists and farmers of the area told that the hailstorm caused damage to crops like apple, vegetables and other fruits not only Tuesday but earlier also.

“This year, we expected a good crop as our orchards seemed to be abundant in apples, but the hail storms have not only dashed our hopes, but also left the orchardists in desperation,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Tantray former president of fruit growers and dealers association Fruit Mandi of Sopore.

Affected farmers appealed the authorities and governor of J&k to depute the teams of Horticulture Department towards the affected area to assess the losses and provide compensation.