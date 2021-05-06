Hailstorm damages orchards, standing crops in Handwara

A hailstorm on Thursday afternoon damaged orchards and standing crops in multiple hamlets of Mawer area worrying locals here.

According to reports hailstorm caused damage in areas including Puthwari Nowgam, Reshwari, Yahama, Lawoosa, Qalamabad, Audoora, Prangroo, Shatgund Bala and Drangsoo and Shahnagri.

“An extensive hailstorm started at about 4:30 pm and lasted for ten minutes causing huge loss to orchards including apple, almond, walnut and cherry besides substantially damaging standing crops, vegetables and paddy saplings,” said a local.

Locals said that they were anticipating a good crop this year but their hopes are dashed because of the hailstorm. They urged authorities to chart out a strategy for farmers and accordingly devise some relief plan to compensate the affected farmers.

Meanwhile reports of hailstorm were received from several villages of Upper Qaziabad and Upper Villages of Rajwar.