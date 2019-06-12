Kashmir
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 6:55 PM

Hailstorm wreaks havoc, damages orchards in Bhadarwah

Hailstorm wreaked havoc in Bhadarwah area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, damaging standing crops and orchards.

Hailstorm, which lasted for nearly fifteen minutes, caused huge damage to crops and vegetable in Bhadarwah town, Bharoa, Chinchira, Jatani, Athkhar and other areas.

Bhadarwah is second largest producer of fruits in the state after Kashmir valley. The damage to crops and fruits has left farmers in distress over expected losses.

The orchardists told Greater Kashmir that the brief hailstorm caused damage to crops like maize, apple, apricot, pears, vegetables and other fruits.

The farmers have appealed the authorities to compensate them for the losses.

