Haj 2020: J&K Hajj Committee asks pilgrims to apply for refund

Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee on Sunday asked the Hajj aspirants, who intend to cancel their pilgrimage, to apply for refund on prescribed proforma available on Hajj Committee of India website www.hajcommittee.gov.in and in Hajj House, Bemina here.

The Executive Officer, in a statement, said that Hajj Committee of India has asked the selected desirous pilgrims who intend to cancel this year’s Hajj pilgrimage to apply for 100% refund on the prescribed proforma.

The statement said it shall be noted that a Photostat copy of passbook showing the details of the account holder (Cover Head) or a copy of cancelled cheque of the account holder (Cover Head) be also kept appended with the prescribed cancellation proforma.