Hajin MC dumps waste in grazing field

Residents of this town are aghast against the municipal committee (MC) for dumping domestic and market waste in Gundbal grazing field.

Locals said dumping of the garbage in unscientific manner was hitting the main source of fodder for their livestock as the field was the only space for grazing animal in the town.

Ishaq-bin-Nabi, a postgraduate student said, the committee was not disposing off the waste in scientific manner. “They dump it in the field near to Wular Lake,” he said.

He said the waste collected from entire Hajin was dumped in the field. “Everyday tons of garbage is dumped in the field which has now become a safe haven for dogs,” he said.

Faisal Rashid, another local youth said they used to play and graze cattle in the field in the past. “But due to fear of dogs and foul smell emanating from the garbage, we avoid coming here now,” he said.

Another local, Waseem Ahmad said last year 20 cows died in the area after consuming “some poisonous substance” from the garbage site.

Despite clear guidelines from National Green Tribunal (NGT) for creating scientific landfill sites, the municipal committee has not bothered to shift the existing site to some other location.

An official said there was no land available where the garbage from the town could be safely dumped.

Municipal committee, Chairman Irshad Ahmad Wani denied the allegation of turning the grazing point into the dumping site.

“We are on job to solve the issue,” he said.