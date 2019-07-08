Hajj 2019: Another batch of 304 pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Another batch of 304 pilgrims left for Saudi Arabia on the annual Hajj pilgrimage from Srinagar airport on Monday.

According to the State Hajj Committee, 304 Hujaj-e-Kiram, 170 male and 134 female today left for Saudi Arabia in two Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport.

The Hajj Pilgrims were seen off at the airport by the members of District Administration Budgam, Hajj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned. Today was the fifth batch of departure schedule which commenced from 04.07.2019.