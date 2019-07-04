Hajj 2019: First batch of 304 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir leaves for Saudi Arabia

The first batch of 304 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday left from Srinagar for annual holy pilgrimage of Hajj to Saudi Arabia.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Shahid Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that a total number of 304 pilgrims left from the Srinagar International Airport in two Spice Jet flights.

“All the basic facilities like refreshment, sanitation, eatables have been made available at the Srinagar Hajj house for the Hajj pilgrims,” DC Srinagar said.

He said that all the Hajj flights would take off from Srinagar International Airport from July 04 to July 29.

DC Srinagar requested all the relatives accompanying the Hajj pilgrims to cooperate with the Hajj authorities for the smooth conduct of Hajj affairs at the Hajj House.

“I request all their relatives not to visit Srinagar airport and let the Hajj authorities do a hassle free work for its smooth conduct,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer Hajj House Srinagar Dr Abdul Salaam said that a total number of 11,700 Kashmiri pilgrims would perform Hajj in Saudi Arabia this year.

“Among these pilgrims, 750 would embark from Delhi while the rest would embark on the holy journey from Srinagar,” Dr. Salaam said.