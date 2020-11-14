Hajj 2021: Intending Hajj pilgrims asked to upload vital documents

The Hajj Committee Saturday asked the intending Hajj pilgrims for Hajj 2021 to upload their bank details passport, photograph and address proof.

In a circular issued here, the Hajj Committee made a special announcement for the intending Hajj pilgrims for Hajj 2021 regarding the submission of their documents.

The circular read, “It is for the information of all the intending Hajj pilgrims of Hajj 2021 that while submitting their Hajj application form online, they should upload a copy of their cancelled cheque or first page of the bank passbook clearly depicting the 16 digit bank account number along with IFSC code besides other documents like passport, photograph and address proof.”