Hakeem for foolproof security to candidates

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Sunday alleged that the government had kept inadequate security measures by for the candidates of DDC and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

“What prompted government to announce elections in J&K so hurriedly without taking stakeholders onboard when it was not ready to cope up with the prevailing security scenario,” Yaseen said in a statement issued here.

The statement said that while speaking to party workers of Kachwari and Chell, Braath villages in Khansahib constituency, Yaseen alleged that the candidates in the fray for DDC and Panchayat polls had not been provided adequate security cover and their activities had been confined to security zones, far away from their respective localities, on the pretext of security cover to them.