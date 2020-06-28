Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 29, 2020, 1:16 AM

Hakeem Yaseen asks Kashmiri MPs to oppose domicile law in Parliament

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 29, 2020, 1:16 AM
File Photo

Expressing concern over the issuance of domicile certificates to non-locals in J&K, Chairman People’s Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen on Sunday urged the authorities to put the whole process on hold till the petition challenging abrogation of Article 370 was decided by the Supreme Court.

In a statement, he said since the “unilateral and arbitrary decisions” of government of India regarding abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and bifurcating J&K into two Union territories was pending in the court, the domicile certificate should be put on hold.

Yaseen said issuance of domicile certificates to non-locals was a matter of grave concern as it would “change peculiar demographic identity of Jammu and Kashmir besides usurping all local job opportunities of the unemployed youth.”

He urged the MPs from Jammu and Kashmir to move a private members Bill in the Parliament to highlight concern of people of J&K that new domicile laws and changing the status of J&K was against the will of people.

He said the MPs from Kashmir should vociferously contest central government’s decision to scrap J&K’s special status.

“All mainstream political parties should join hands to seek restoration of the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir,” said Yaseen. “The MPs from Kashmir are duty bound to register their protest, on behalf of people of Jammu and Kashmir, against the decision taken on August 5 last year,” said Yaseen.

He said the MPs from Kashmir should not behave like “dumb ducks” in the Parliament but strive to protect the special identity of J&K as guaranteed under the Constitution.

He said through a debate in Parliament on the controversial domicile laws, people of the county especially intelligentsia would be able to know about the historical and political significance of Article 370.

